ROOBEE Reaches Market Cap of $3.58 Million (ROOBEE)

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. During the last week, ROOBEE has traded up 6.4% against the US dollar. ROOBEE has a total market cap of $3.58 million and $632,432.00 worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ROOBEE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TDEX Token (TT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00010477 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009360 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.60 or 0.00208832 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000073 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000310 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

About ROOBEE

ROOBEE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,969,952,518 coins. ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ROOBEE is roobee.io . ROOBEE’s official message board is medium.com/@roobee_invest

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

Buying and Selling ROOBEE

