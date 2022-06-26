Rothschild Investment Corp IL Buys 2,498 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,498 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in American Tower were worth $5,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $261.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $121.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $248.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.10. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $220.00 and a one year high of $303.72.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 26.72%. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $5.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 98.96%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMT. Raymond James decreased their target price on American Tower from $294.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America began coverage on American Tower in a research note on Sunday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $245.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on American Tower from $288.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.21.

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $6,855,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,147,460. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,582,123.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

