Rothschild Investment Corp IL Buys 50,557 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 72.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,206 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,557 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 29.7% during the first quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 412,461 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,800,000 after acquiring an additional 94,468 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 112.9% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 556,877 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,531,000 after purchasing an additional 295,333 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 50,238 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 19,175 shares during the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KMI shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Kinder Morgan to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, US Capital Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.33.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $27,765.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,219 shares in the company, valued at $614,883.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 91,129 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $1,777,926.79. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 204,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,982,088.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 94,129 shares of company stock worth $1,834,507. 14.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $16.48 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $20.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.89. The company has a market cap of $37.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.62, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.90.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.74%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 246.67%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

