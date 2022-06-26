Rothschild Investment Corp IL Buys 743 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $4,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,540,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,823,179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,463,503 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $251,895,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,484,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,600,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,002 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,151,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,200,903,000 after acquiring an additional 741,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UNC Management Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,691,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $148.52 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $155.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.30. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $139.96 and a twelve month high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

