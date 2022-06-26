Rothschild Investment Corp IL Cuts Stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL reduced its stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,373 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL owned approximately 0.12% of YETI worth $6,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of YETI by 2,552.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,013,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,769,000 after buying an additional 1,937,491 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of YETI by 1,550.4% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 1,046,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,714,000 after buying an additional 983,453 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of YETI during the fourth quarter valued at $60,545,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of YETI by 1,753.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 437,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,214,000 after buying an additional 413,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of YETI by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,174,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,304,000 after buying an additional 365,541 shares during the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get YETI alerts:

NYSE:YETI opened at $48.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.77 and a 12-month high of $108.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.57.

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. YETI had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $293.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YETI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on YETI from $86.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on YETI from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on YETI from $80.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Cowen lowered their target price on YETI from $89.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised YETI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $103.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.06.

About YETI (Get Rating)

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YETI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.