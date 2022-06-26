Rothschild Investment Corp IL Has $11.21 Million Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,350 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for about 0.9% of Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $11,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.3% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,836 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $125.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $140.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $135.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.02. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $118.22 and a 1 year high of $193.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.71%.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on QCOM. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.48.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

