Rothschild Investment Corp IL Lowers Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL cut its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,560 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 1.4% of Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $17,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 391.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,371,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 111.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,735 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Brick & Kyle Associates increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 9,088 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,256,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $311,726,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Michel Lagarde sold 17,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.30, for a total transaction of $9,403,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,640,111.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total value of $108,872.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,931.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,561 shares of company stock valued at $23,557,413 over the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $658.92.

Shares of TMO stock opened at $544.81 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $491.18 and a twelve month high of $672.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $543.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $573.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $1.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 18.49%. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 6.26%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

