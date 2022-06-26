Rothschild Investment Corp IL Reduces Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lowered its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 422,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,365 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PXH. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 153.6% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $136,000.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

PXH stock opened at $18.28 on Friday. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $17.89 and a twelve month high of $23.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.82.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.