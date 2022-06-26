Rothschild Investment Corp IL Trims Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL reduced its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,126 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. Boeing accounts for about 1.0% of Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Boeing were worth $12,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 4.1% during the first quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Boeing by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,140 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network lifted its stake in Boeing by 11.8% during the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 5,034 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in Boeing by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 9,673 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $16,701,000. Institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BA. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Boeing from $288.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group set a $263.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Boeing from $239.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen dropped their target price on Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 target price on Boeing in a research report on Friday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.83.

Shares of BA opened at $141.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.11 and a beta of 1.48. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $113.02 and a one year high of $252.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $141.00 and its 200-day moving average is $178.44.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The company had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.90 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.53) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

