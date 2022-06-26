Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) to Underperform

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $71.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $91.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $124.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $114.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $106.00.

NYSE IBP opened at $82.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.76. Installed Building Products has a 52-week low of $69.44 and a 52-week high of $141.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.28.

Installed Building Products ( NYSE:IBP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $587.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.59 million. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 45.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Installed Building Products will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is presently 27.57%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBP. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Installed Building Products by 87.7% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 884 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Installed Building Products during the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Installed Building Products during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

