Ryder System (NYSE:R) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $13.40-$14.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $13.86. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Ryder System also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $3.90-$4.15 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on R. StockNews.com downgraded Ryder System from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Ryder System from $88.00 to $71.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Wolfe Research raised Ryder System from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ryder System from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Ryder System from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $87.67.

NYSE:R opened at $71.14 on Friday. Ryder System has a 12 month low of $61.71 and a 12 month high of $93.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.76.

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $1.21. Ryder System had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Ryder System’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ryder System will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.27%.

In related news, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 2,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total value of $162,681.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,974,089.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 7,269 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.63, for a total value of $535,216.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,685.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Ryder System during the first quarter worth $230,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Ryder System during the first quarter worth $235,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Ryder System by 13.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Ryder System during the first quarter worth $290,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ryder System by 3.2% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,854 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

