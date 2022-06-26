Ryder System (NYSE:R) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.90-$4.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.71. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Ryder System also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $13.40-$14.40 EPS.

Ryder System stock opened at $71.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.76. Ryder System has a 12-month low of $61.71 and a 12-month high of $93.05.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The business’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ryder System will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.27%.

Several analysts recently commented on R shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ryder System from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ryder System from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ryder System from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Ryder System from $88.00 to $71.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Ryder System from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ryder System currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $87.67.

In other Ryder System news, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 7,269 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.63, for a total value of $535,216.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,685.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 2,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total transaction of $162,681.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,974,089.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Ryder System by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,854 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Ryder System by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ryder System by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 31,940 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Ryder System by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,345 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ryder System by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 72,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

About Ryder System (Get Rating)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.