Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Rating Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on SZGPY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Salzgitter from €35.00 ($36.84) to €42.00 ($44.21) in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Salzgitter from €41.50 ($43.68) to €43.00 ($45.26) in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Salzgitter from €30.00 ($31.58) to €28.60 ($30.11) and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salzgitter presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.52.

OTCMKTS:SZGPY opened at $2.58 on Wednesday. Salzgitter has a 52-week low of $2.55 and a 52-week high of $5.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.89.

Salzgitter ( OTCMKTS:SZGPY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Salzgitter had a return on equity of 25.29% and a net margin of 7.73%. On average, analysts expect that Salzgitter will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a $0.0512 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

