SaTT Trading 1.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (SATT)

SaTT (SATT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 25th. SaTT has a market cap of $3.95 million and $52,366.00 worth of SaTT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SaTT has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. One SaTT coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SaTT Profile

SaTT (SATT) is a coin. It launched on April 26th, 2018. SaTT’s total supply is 12,270,063,310 coins and its circulating supply is 3,244,898,181 coins. SaTT’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=3407522.0 . The official website for SaTT is www.satt-token.com . SaTT’s official Twitter account is @SaTT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SaTT aims to change the transaction between advertisers and content editors to be instant, transparent and secure! The SaTT is an ERC20 token created to facilitate advertising transactions with a smart contract. No more late payments or expensive banking services. A decentralized system for quantifying the results of a campaign thanks to third-party applications and smart contract. “

SaTT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SaTT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SaTT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SaTT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

