Scharf Investments LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Scharf Investments LLC lifted its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,044 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Scharf Investments LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,153 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 25.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,980 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its stake in Intuit by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 358,074 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $193,185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Intuit by 346.0% in the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 2,734 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Intuit from $585.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Intuit from $635.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Intuit from $720.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $562.56.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $417.62 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $339.36 and a 52-week high of $716.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $401.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $486.31. The company has a market capitalization of $117.80 billion, a PE ratio of 47.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.15.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.07. Intuit had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 20.77%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.84%.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total transaction of $380,109.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,497.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

