Scharf Investments LLC Has $814,000 Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Scharf Investments LLC trimmed its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 99.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,141 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 916,754 shares during the period. Scharf Investments LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of Progressive by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors now owns 8,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 6,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 11,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. 83.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.94, for a total transaction of $63,020.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,391,897.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,720 shares in the company, valued at $6,752,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,251 shares of company stock valued at $2,719,357 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

PGR has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $99.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $96.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on Progressive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.23.

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $115.99 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $89.35 and a 12-month high of $121.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $112.79 and a 200-day moving average of $109.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $67.84 billion, a PE ratio of 31.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.49.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.12). Progressive had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $12.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.24 billion. Equities research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 18th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.87%.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

