Scharf Investments LLC Raises Stock Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Scharf Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,124,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,935 shares during the period. AstraZeneca comprises 2.2% of Scharf Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Scharf Investments LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $74,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AZN. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $971,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 123.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 25,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after buying an additional 14,366 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 3,452 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 51,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after acquiring an additional 19,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 15,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. 20.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Shares of AZN opened at $66.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.66. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $53.63 and a 1-year high of $71.70. The stock has a market cap of $207.31 billion, a PE ratio of -209.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.99.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $11.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96 billion. AstraZeneca had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a positive return on equity of 25.35%. AstraZeneca’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AstraZeneca from £102 ($124.94) to £111 ($135.96) in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on AstraZeneca from £105 ($128.61) to £115 ($140.86) in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. UBS Group cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8,246.29.

AstraZeneca Profile (Get Rating)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.