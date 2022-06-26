Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Stock Position Increased by Red Tortoise LLC

Red Tortoise LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 317,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,719 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF accounts for approximately 7.7% of Red Tortoise LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Red Tortoise LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $10,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. RHS Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 41.2% in the first quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 250,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,080,000 after purchasing an additional 73,149 shares in the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $893,000. Caliber Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 25.1% in the first quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 22,489 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 19.2% in the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 7,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moller Financial Services raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 307,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,905,000 after buying an additional 28,300 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FNDF opened at $28.72 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $27.85 and a 1-year high of $34.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.79.

