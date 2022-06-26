Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Purchased by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 98.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,664 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,483 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $3,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,522,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,199,000 after buying an additional 1,688,244 shares in the last quarter. HT Partners LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% in the first quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 2,494,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,395 shares during the period. Strid Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 106.0% in the first quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 2,437,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,153 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 1,207,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,453,000 after purchasing an additional 25,134 shares during the period. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,060,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,799,000 after purchasing an additional 12,329 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $45.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.20. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $42.60 and a 1 year high of $57.10.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

