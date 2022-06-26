ScPrime Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2,280.00 (SCP)

ScPrime (SCP) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 26th. ScPrime has a market capitalization of $10.86 million and $2,280.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ScPrime has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar. One ScPrime coin can now be bought for $0.25 or 0.00001180 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Siacoin (SC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Nano (XNO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004126 BTC.

MobileCoin (MOB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00005328 BTC.

Mob Inu (MOB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Silver Coin (SC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Scaleswap (SCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Scope (SCP) traded 92.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ScPrime Profile

ScPrime (CRYPTO:SCP) is a coin. Its launch date was October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 46,313,031 coins and its circulating supply is 43,053,376 coins. The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ScPrime’s official website is scpri.me . ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

ScPrime Coin Trading

ScPrime can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ScPrime should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ScPrime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

