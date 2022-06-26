Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SNFCA opened at $8.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.78. Security National Financial has a 52 week low of $7.91 and a 52 week high of $10.46.

Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The credit services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $102.43 million during the quarter. Security National Financial had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 16.73%.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNFCA. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Security National Financial by 11.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Security National Financial by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 319,425 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Security National Financial by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 118,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Security National Financial by 4.4% in the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,927,279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,273,000 after purchasing an additional 123,015 shares during the period. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Security National Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $304,000. 41.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Security National Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Security National Financial Corporation engages in the life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident policies.

