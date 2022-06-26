Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Upgraded to Outperform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $55.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

ST has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $61.45.

NYSE ST opened at $43.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.73. Sensata Technologies has a twelve month low of $40.22 and a twelve month high of $65.58. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.30.

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The business had revenue of $975.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.15%.

In other news, SVP Shannon M. Votava sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $87,858.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,947.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ST. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 12.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 205,374 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,237,000 after purchasing an additional 22,561 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 9.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 82,705 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,525,000 after acquiring an additional 6,918 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 35.7% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 23,480 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 6,174 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 164.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 84,987 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,650,000 after acquiring an additional 52,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 4.4% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,207,338 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $230,226,000 after acquiring an additional 177,288 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

