SHIELD Hits Market Cap of $75,715.01 (XSH)

SHIELD (XSH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. Over the last week, SHIELD has traded 19% higher against the dollar. SHIELD has a total market cap of $75,715.01 and approximately $6.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SHIELD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21,085.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,211.44 or 0.05745277 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000351 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00027984 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.30 or 0.00271757 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $127.72 or 0.00605740 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.72 or 0.00079308 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.18 or 0.00541487 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

SHIELD Coin Profile

SHIELD is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh . SHIELD’s official website is www.shield-coin.com . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

SHIELD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

