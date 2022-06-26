Shore Capital Reaffirms “Not Rated” Rating for Volex (LON:VLX)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their not rated rating on shares of Volex (LON:VLX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Volex from GBX 510 ($6.25) to GBX 440 ($5.39) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

Shares of LON VLX opened at GBX 238 ($2.92) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 255.67 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 278.69. Volex has a 1-year low of GBX 209 ($2.56) and a 1-year high of GBX 494.70 ($6.06). The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.46. The firm has a market cap of £377.75 million and a P/E ratio of 11.72.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be issued a GBX 2.40 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a boost from Volex’s previous dividend of $1.20. Volex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.22%.

In related news, insider Nathaniel Rothschild acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 245 ($3.00) per share, for a total transaction of £12,250 ($15,004.90).

Volex plc manufactures and supplies power products and cable assemblies in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company designs, manufactures, and sells power cords, duck heads, and related products to manufacturers of a range of electrical and electronic devices and appliances for use in laptops, PCs, tablets, printers, TVs, games consoles, power tools, kitchen appliances, and electric and autonomous vehicles.

