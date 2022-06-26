Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$16.86.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$16.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. National Bankshares started coverage on Sienna Senior Living in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$17.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.25 to C$16.50 in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

Get Sienna Senior Living alerts:

Shares of TSE:SIA opened at C$13.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$955.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.99, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$14.54. Sienna Senior Living has a 52-week low of C$12.32 and a 52-week high of C$16.85.

Sienna Senior Living ( TSE:SIA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$174.28 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sienna Senior Living will post 0.6109517 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.13%. Sienna Senior Living’s dividend payout ratio is presently 172.06%.

Sienna Senior Living Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services, as well as specialized services comprising dementia care, continence management, skin and wound care, palliation, and end of life care; and provides management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sienna Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sienna Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.