SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Receives $23.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens cut shares of SLM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SLM in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of SLM from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

SLM stock opened at $16.26 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.21. SLM has a 52-week low of $14.60 and a 52-week high of $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.31). SLM had a net margin of 31.67% and a return on equity of 34.38%. The business had revenue of $375.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. SLM’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SLM will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. SLM’s payout ratio is 20.28%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLM. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in SLM in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SLM during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of SLM by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SLM during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of SLM by 22.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,711 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts, as well as credit card loans.

