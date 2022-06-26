Smartshare (SSP) Market Capitalization Achieves $106,664.92

Smartshare (SSP) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 25th. During the last seven days, Smartshare has traded up 9.7% against the US dollar. One Smartshare coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Smartshare has a total market cap of $106,664.92 and approximately $557.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004684 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00048598 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00012043 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000815 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000019 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Smartshare Profile

Smartshare is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here . Smartshare’s official website is smartshare.vip/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Smartshare Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smartshare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Smartshare using one of the exchanges listed above.

