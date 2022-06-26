SmileyCoin (SMLY) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. One SmileyCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SmileyCoin has traded up 24.1% against the U.S. dollar. SmileyCoin has a total market capitalization of $517,630.09 and $13.00 worth of SmileyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 41.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SmileyCoin Coin Profile

SmileyCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. SmileyCoin’s total supply is 30,339,280,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,806,193,400 coins. SmileyCoin’s official Twitter account is @smileycoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here . SmileyCoin’s official website is tutor-web.info

According to CryptoCompare, “A scrypt alternative crypto currency taking an education angle. “

Buying and Selling SmileyCoin

