Smoothy Market Cap Hits $69,369.96 (SMTY)

Smoothy (SMTY) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. During the last week, Smoothy has traded 16.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Smoothy has a total market capitalization of $69,369.96 and approximately $165,652.00 worth of Smoothy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Smoothy coin can currently be purchased for $0.0136 or 0.00000064 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.26 or 0.00146373 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004680 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00071733 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002319 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00014094 BTC.

About Smoothy

Smoothy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,089,773 coins. Smoothy’s official Twitter account is @smoothswap

Smoothy Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smoothy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smoothy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Smoothy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

