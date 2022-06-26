Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Smurfit Kappa Group’s FY2022 earnings at $3.85 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.44 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.07 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Smurfit Kappa Group from €60.00 ($63.16) to €55.00 ($57.89) in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Smurfit Kappa Group from €57.18 ($60.19) to €56.03 ($58.98) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $55.52.

Get Smurfit Kappa Group alerts:

Shares of Smurfit Kappa Group stock opened at $34.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.29. Smurfit Kappa Group has a 1-year low of $33.13 and a 1-year high of $60.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.44.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a $0.767 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th.

About Smurfit Kappa Group (Get Rating)

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates through two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, e-commerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products; composite cardboard tubes, bags, and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.