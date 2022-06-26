SparkPoint Fuel Market Cap Hits $55,226.61 (SFUEL)

SparkPoint Fuel (SFUEL) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 26th. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. SparkPoint Fuel has a total market capitalization of $55,226.61 and $580.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SparkPoint Fuel has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.77 or 0.00144693 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004700 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00071257 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002393 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00014334 BTC.

About SparkPoint Fuel

SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,373,956 coins. The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint . SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi

SparkPoint Fuel Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparkPoint Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SparkPoint Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

