SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Sold by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,788 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 77,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,347,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 102,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,739,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $45.84 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.78 and a fifty-two week high of $56.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.01.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

