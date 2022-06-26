Spire Wealth Management Acquires 26,546 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 465,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,546 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $24,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 776.5% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Finally, City Holding Co. lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock opened at $45.76 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.07 and a fifty-two week high of $58.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.15.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.837 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.82.

