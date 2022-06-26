Spire Wealth Management Has $10.51 Million Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,494 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $10,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 16.9% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 22,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,985,000 after acquiring an additional 3,220 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its position in Lam Research by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 5,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Paradiem LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 8,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,983,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.22, for a total transaction of $378,854.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,054,418.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine P. Lego acquired 1,736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $460.35 per share, with a total value of $799,167.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,013,356.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $450.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $411.39 and a 1-year high of $731.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $475.91 and its 200-day moving average is $552.18.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.48 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.51% and a net margin of 27.13%. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.49 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 31.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.76%.

Several research analysts recently commented on LRCX shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Lam Research from $869.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Lam Research from $700.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Lam Research from $610.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Lam Research from $725.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Lam Research from $596.00 to $567.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $668.74.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

