Spire Wealth Management Has $32.39 Million Stock Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 649,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,092 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Total Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Spire Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Spire Wealth Management owned 1.30% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $32,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 27,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Steph & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 106.2% in the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 125,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,267,000 after purchasing an additional 64,854 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 302,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,050,000 after purchasing an additional 66,964 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Planners of Cleveland Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1,650.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Planners of Cleveland Inc. now owns 201,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,053,000 after buying an additional 190,448 shares during the period.

Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock opened at $46.66 on Friday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $45.68 and a 12 month high of $53.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.90.

