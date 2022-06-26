Spire Wealth Management Reduces Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Spire Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 214,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,083 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management owned about 0.14% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $18,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,059,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,764,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182,543 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,440,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,151,000 after buying an additional 119,605 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,608,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,047,000 after acquiring an additional 207,517 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,852,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,688,000 after purchasing an additional 316,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,645,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,794,000 after purchasing an additional 34,649 shares during the period.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:GSLC opened at $77.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.08. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $72.19 and a 1 year high of $95.90.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.