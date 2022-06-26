Spire Wealth Management Sells 10,805 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,806 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 10,805 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 1.0% of Spire Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $37,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 67.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COST stock opened at $484.37 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $391.25 and a 52-week high of $612.27. The stock has a market cap of $214.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $492.08 and a 200-day moving average of $521.67.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The company had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.35%.

In other news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.29, for a total value of $2,265,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter bought 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $470.74 per share, for a total transaction of $400,129.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,008.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,498 shares of company stock valued at $6,438,469. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on COST. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $678.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $530.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $503.00 to $543.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $569.56.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

