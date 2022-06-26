Spire Wealth Management Sells 2,090 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Spire Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,054 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,090 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $11,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $455,752,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,352,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,686,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879,602 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,978,740 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $635,207,000 after purchasing an additional 581,388 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,540,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $724,892,000 after purchasing an additional 544,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $76,013,000.

In related news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 5,879 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $749,160.97. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 88,737 shares in the company, valued at $11,307,755.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Agilent Technologies from $195.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 4th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.91.

Shares of A opened at $121.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.52 and a 1-year high of $179.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $121.50 and a 200 day moving average of $133.69.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.24%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

