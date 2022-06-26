Spire Wealth Management Sells 4,514 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Spire Wealth Management reduced its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,514 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in KLA were worth $14,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of KLA by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,324,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,870,858,000 after purchasing an additional 46,645 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in KLA by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,531,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,238,787,000 after buying an additional 63,037 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in KLA by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,315,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,716,557,000 after acquiring an additional 113,477 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in KLA by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,517,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,079,897,000 after acquiring an additional 33,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of KLA by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,880,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $808,645,000 after acquiring an additional 7,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total value of $343,760.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,655,894.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $339.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $335.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $363.16. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $287.44 and a 12-month high of $457.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $50.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.27.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.80 by $0.33. KLA had a return on equity of 78.72% and a net margin of 36.41%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.85 EPS. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 20.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 12.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. KLA’s payout ratio is 20.39%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price objective for the company in a report on Sunday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on KLA from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on KLA from $440.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of KLA from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KLA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $437.00.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

