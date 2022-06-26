Spire Wealth Management Trims Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Spire Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 335,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,391 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management owned approximately 0.29% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $16,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMBS. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 229,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $161,000.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:LMBS opened at $48.21 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $47.92 and a 52 week high of $50.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.