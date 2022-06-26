Spire Wealth Management Trims Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Spire Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 335,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,391 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management owned approximately 0.29% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $16,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMBS. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 229,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $161,000.
NASDAQ:LMBS opened at $48.21 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $47.92 and a 52 week high of $50.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.19.
