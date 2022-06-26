Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 47,465 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 19,333 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 141.4% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SBUX. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Starbucks from $91.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.72.

In related news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 137,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 72,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $78.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.16. The firm has a market cap of $89.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

