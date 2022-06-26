Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,175 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 141.4% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 137,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 72,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SBUX. Guggenheim cut their price target on Starbucks from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.72.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $78.11 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $126.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.16.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

