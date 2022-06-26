Step Finance (STEP) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.33 Million

Step Finance (STEP) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. One Step Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0661 or 0.00000310 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Step Finance has traded 29.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Step Finance has a total market cap of $264,542.03 and approximately $1.33 million worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.77 or 0.00144297 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004687 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00070413 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002358 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00014463 BTC.

Step Finance Profile

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_

Buying and Selling Step Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Step Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Step Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Step Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

