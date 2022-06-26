Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Receives $11.63 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.63.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SFIX. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $38.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $19.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFIX opened at $6.18 on Friday. Stitch Fix has a 52-week low of $5.70 and a 52-week high of $64.50. The company has a market capitalization of $668.49 million, a P/E ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.18.

Stitch Fix ( NASDAQ:SFIX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.15). Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 4.13% and a negative return on equity of 19.96%. The firm had revenue of $492.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFIX. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. increased its stake in Stitch Fix by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. now owns 11,088,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021,562 shares during the last quarter. Slate Path Capital LP increased its stake in Stitch Fix by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 4,282,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,000 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Stitch Fix by 212.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,825,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,320 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Stitch Fix by 337.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,529,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its stake in Stitch Fix by 3,411.1% in the fourth quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 1,204,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169,928 shares during the last quarter. 70.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

