StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADMP opened at $0.46 on Thursday. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.43 and its 200 day moving average is $0.54.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 million. Adamis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 100.63% and a negative net margin of 585.90%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adamis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADMP. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,333,913 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 47,774 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 54,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital CS Group LLC bought a new stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 475,373 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 55,168 shares during the last quarter. 9.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Adamis Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy, opioid overdose, respiratory, and inflammatory disease in the United States. The company's product candidates comprise SYMJEPI epinephrine pre-filled syringe injectable products for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis; dry powder inhaler products for the treatment of asthma; and naloxone injection for the treatment of opioid overdose.

