StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ALIM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Alimera Sciences from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Alimera Sciences from $14.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

NASDAQ ALIM opened at $5.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.75 million, a PE ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 1.48. Alimera Sciences has a one year low of $3.94 and a one year high of $9.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.14.

Alimera Sciences ( NASDAQ:ALIM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $11.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.63) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alimera Sciences will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Alimera Sciences stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 250,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 3.58% of Alimera Sciences at the end of the most recent reporting period. 40.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye.

