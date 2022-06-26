StockNews.com Begins Coverage on China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Shares of CHNR stock opened at $0.71 on Wednesday. China Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $0.56 and a 12 month high of $1.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.71 and a 200-day moving average of $0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.
About China Natural Resources (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Natural Resources (CHNR)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/20 – 6/24
- Blackberry Continues To Struggle As Management Remains Asleep At The Wheel
- GMS Inc. Posts Strong Results As The Housing Backlog Drives Earnings
- Ciena Stock Giving Window of Opportunity
- Are These Cheap Copper Stocks Right For Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for China Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.