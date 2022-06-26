StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Natuzzi from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th.

NTZ opened at $8.37 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.82 million, a P/E ratio of -39.86 and a beta of 1.67. Natuzzi has a one year low of $7.47 and a one year high of $21.00.

Natuzzi ( NYSE:NTZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $132.96 million during the quarter. Natuzzi had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.77%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTZ. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Natuzzi by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Natuzzi during the 1st quarter worth $534,000. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Natuzzi during the 1st quarter worth $189,000. 15.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores worldwide. It operates through two segments, Natuzzi Brand and Private Label. The company's products primarily include stationary furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, and armchairs; sectional furniture; motion furniture; sofa beds; occasional chairs, including recliners and massage chairs; home furnishing accessories, including coffee tables, lamps, rugs, and wall units; and home accessories, which include vases, mirrors, magazines racks, trays, and decorative objects.

