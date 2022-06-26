StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

PEBK stock opened at $26.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.74 and a 200-day moving average of $27.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a 12 month low of $24.88 and a 12 month high of $30.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.42 million, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.77.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $17.71 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.46%.

In other Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina news, Director James S. Abernethy sold 4,000 shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total transaction of $105,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,820 shares in the company, valued at $1,233,707. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO William D. Cable sold 7,700 shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $200,585.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $518,759.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 6.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina during the fourth quarter worth approximately $466,000. Petiole USA ltd purchased a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina during the fourth quarter worth approximately $525,000. Finally, rhino investment partners Inc raised its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 11.3% during the first quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 45,188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. 49.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits; demand deposits; and certificates of deposit, as well as borrowed funds.

