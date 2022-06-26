StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Rockwell Medical stock opened at $1.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.27. Rockwell Medical has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $10.78.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $16.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.80 million. Rockwell Medical had a negative net margin of 51.27% and a negative return on equity of 474.88%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Rockwell Medical will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Rockwell Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Medical by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 281,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 55,700 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Medical by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 443,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 88,980 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Medical by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,957,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 758,400 shares during the period. Finally, Richmond Brothers Inc. acquired a new position in Rockwell Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $2,853,000. Institutional investors own 27.88% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biopharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis in the United States and internationally. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores.

